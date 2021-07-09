Old Hospital Becomes City Property

After nearly ten years of legal negotiations, the City of Fort Payne is the new owner of the abandoned DeKalb County Hospital located on Forrest Avenue. The hospital was built in 1950. It was sold to the DeKalb Baptist Medical Center in 1983. It was used until the new DeKalb Regional Medical Center was built in 1986. The building was then used as an assisted living home before concerns of asbestos and lead paint surfaced. The building was abandoned and has been an eyesore for years.