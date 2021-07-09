Final Announcement Released

Cancel
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. The Company intends to...
ShareCast

Allotment of Shares

The Company has issued a total of 219,251 new ordinary shares of 2p each to an employee as part of their remuneration package. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the 219,251 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new shares is expected to take place at 8.00am on 21 July 2021.
StocksLife Style Extra

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 4,748,320 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Life Style Extra

Financial Statements of the Guarantor

Financial Statements of Northumbrian Water Limited (as guarantor of bonds issued by Northumbrian Water Finance plc) (the "Guarantor") A copy of the Financial Statements of the Guarantor for the year ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are also available at the Guarantor's website: https://www.nwg.co.uk/financial/nwl-financial-performance/
ShareCast

Result of AGM

Water Intelligence, (AIM: WATR.L), a leading multinational provider of precision, minimally-invasive leak detection and remediation solutions for both potable and non-potable water, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK Financial Conduct Authority reiterates commitment to regulation

(Alliance News) - The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday reiterated its commitment to financial conduct regulation, reflecting its business plan for the 2021/2022 period - the first under Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi. The UK regulator plans to strengthen its commitment to ensuring market integrity through initiatives including the implementation of...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
RetailShareCast

PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
Life Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X SHORT NVIDIA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
MarketsLife Style Extra

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V.

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. Stock Exchange Notice N14/21 informed market participants of the suspension of trading in Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza") under Rule 1510 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange due to the disablement and expiry of Plaza's depository interests in CREST. Further to Plaza's announcement (RNS: 1305F) and Euroclear UK & Ireland's Operational Bulletin 2021-123 confirming the re-enablement of settlement for Plaza in CREST (in the form of CREST Depository Interests, "CDIs"), London Stock Exchange will restore Plaza to trading with effect from 07:30 on Wednesday 14 July 2021.
Economyaustinnews.net

Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Final Shelf Prospectus') with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.
SoftwareSearchengine Journal

Microsoft Advertising Announces July Product Releases & Updates

Today, Microsoft Advertising announced its July product releases and updates including dynamic remarketing vertical expansion, better visibility into in-market audience sizes, new ad customizers for RSAs and more!. Microsoft Expands Verticals for Dynamic Remarketing. Microsoft has announced that later in July they will expand dynamic remarketing to additional verticals including...
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Very Group owners appoint STJ to explore potential London IPO

(Alliance News) - The owners of multi-brand online retailer Very Group Ltd have appointed STJ Advisors to prepare the company for a possible initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange next year, Sky News reported Friday. Very Group sells clothing, electrical goods and toys, and is owned by David...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK financial watchdog bolsters data spend in bid to stop scams

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it will spend 120 million pounds ($166.20 million) to improve its data strategy and spread more staff across Britain to tackle market abuses faster. “The FCA must continue to become a forward-looking, proactive regulator. One that is tough,...
ShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Credits & Loanscryptopotato.com

Visa and Mastercard Maintain Support for Binance Amid Regulatory Issues

Visa and Mastercard customers will still be able to operate with Binance, despite the ongoing regulatory scrutiny against the popular exchange. Although numerous banking organizations have restricted their users from interacting with Binance, Visa and Mastercard have reaffirmed their belief in the world’s largest crypto exchange. With the growth of...
BusinessLife Style Extra

New International Investor Relations

Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc - Appointment of Peter Jonas as International Investor Relations. Red Ribbon expands its distribution team in London to offer its Mainstream Impact Investment compliant products. Peter Jonas, creative entrepreneur experienced in business development, appointed as International Investor Relations Executive. His focus is to augment the...

