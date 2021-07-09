Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sanne Group Plc Amend

ANDOVER, Mass., July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,000 common shares. In addition, Byrna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.