Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sanne Group Plc Amend

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...

www.lse.co.uk

Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,000 common shares. In addition, Byrna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

DelphX Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Unit Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a subscription price of C$0.33 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$2,310,000.
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 30,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 932.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-Jul-2021 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 16...
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. The Company intends to...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Italian Securities Regulator: Binance 'Not Authorized' To Provide Investment Services

Consob is the government body that regulates Italy's securities markets. Image: Shutterstock. Italy's securities regulator, the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob), has announced that crypto exchange Binance is "not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy." In a statement accompanying the announcement, the Consob...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

VERKOKAUPPA.COM UPDATES ITS DISCLOSURE POLICY

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VERKKOKAUPPA.COM Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 16 JULY 2021 at 7.50 am EEST. Verkkokauppa.com's Board of Directors has on 15 July 2021 approved the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Angus Energy (ANGS)

The Company has received the following TR‐1 notification set out below without amendment. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which...
Businessparabolicarc.com

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Raises £180 Million in Oversubscribed IPO

LONDON (Seraphim Capital PR) — Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc, a newly established closed-ended investment company which will invest in a diversified international portfolio of early and growth stage Space Tech businesses, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £178.4 million [US $247 million] pursuant to the Initial Issue of its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) as described in the prospectus published by the Company on 22 June 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

(Sharecast News) - A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Financial Statements of the Guarantor

Financial Statements of Northumbrian Water Limited (as guarantor of bonds issued by Northumbrian Water Finance plc) (the "Guarantor") A copy of the Financial Statements of the Guarantor for the year ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are also available at the Guarantor's website: https://www.nwg.co.uk/financial/nwl-financial-performance/
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK Financial Conduct Authority reiterates commitment to regulation

(Alliance News) - The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday reiterated its commitment to financial conduct regulation, reflecting its business plan for the 2021/2022 period - the first under Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi. The UK regulator plans to strengthen its commitment to ensuring market integrity through initiatives including the implementation of...
RetailShareCast

PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X SHORT NVIDIA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for St James House (SJH)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
MarketsLife Style Extra

1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071

Nominal Change: 1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071Changes to FTSE Indexes. Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Change. Effective FromStart of Trading. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:. Australia. +1800...

