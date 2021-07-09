Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Cancel
 8 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 9...

www.lse.co.uk

StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

StocksShareCast

Allotment of Shares

The Company has issued a total of 219,251 new ordinary shares of 2p each to an employee as part of their remuneration package. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the 219,251 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new shares is expected to take place at 8.00am on 21 July 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessLife Style Extra

New International Investor Relations

Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc - Appointment of Peter Jonas as International Investor Relations. Red Ribbon expands its distribution team in London to offer its Mainstream Impact Investment compliant products. Peter Jonas, creative entrepreneur experienced in business development, appointed as International Investor Relations Executive. His focus is to augment the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2021 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (the "Company") TRANSACTION...
BusinessLife Style Extra

PRESS: Very Group owners appoint STJ to explore potential London IPO

(Alliance News) - The owners of multi-brand online retailer Very Group Ltd have appointed STJ Advisors to prepare the company for a possible initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange next year, Sky News reported Friday. Very Group sells clothing, electrical goods and toys, and is owned by David...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Crypto Derivatives Exchange Bybit Expands Into Spot Trading

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has launched a new spot trading platform as a complement to its core derivatives offering. The platform opened at 6:00 UTC July 15 with four trading pairs: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, and EOS/USDT. More trading pairs are to follow shortly, according to an emailed announcement. Bybit determines...
Credits & Loanscryptopotato.com

Visa and Mastercard Maintain Support for Binance Amid Regulatory Issues

Visa and Mastercard customers will still be able to operate with Binance, despite the ongoing regulatory scrutiny against the popular exchange. Although numerous banking organizations have restricted their users from interacting with Binance, Visa and Mastercard have reaffirmed their belief in the world’s largest crypto exchange. With the growth of...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 68,650 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 933.33 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Annual Results Update

Frasers Group anticipates, subject to the satisfactory completion of the audit, that the Company's full year results for the period ending 25th April 2021 will be published on 5th August 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the...
Businessparabolicarc.com

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Raises £180 Million in Oversubscribed IPO

LONDON (Seraphim Capital PR) — Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc, a newly established closed-ended investment company which will invest in a diversified international portfolio of early and growth stage Space Tech businesses, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £178.4 million [US $247 million] pursuant to the Initial Issue of its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) as described in the prospectus published by the Company on 22 June 2021.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Financial Statements of the Guarantor

Financial Statements of Northumbrian Water Limited (as guarantor of bonds issued by Northumbrian Water Finance plc) (the "Guarantor") A copy of the Financial Statements of the Guarantor for the year ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are also available at the Guarantor's website: https://www.nwg.co.uk/financial/nwl-financial-performance/
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
MarketsLife Style Extra

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - PLAZ

N18/21 - Restatement of closing price - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. The official closing price of Plaza Centers (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) will be restated as 380p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 24p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK Financial Conduct Authority reiterates commitment to regulation

(Alliance News) - The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday reiterated its commitment to financial conduct regulation, reflecting its business plan for the 2021/2022 period - the first under Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi. The UK regulator plans to strengthen its commitment to ensuring market integrity through initiatives including the implementation of...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 15 July 2021.
RetailShareCast

PrimaryBid Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (UK): Acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (USA) Subject to the completion of the cash and stock acquistion of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (USA, non-constituent) by AstraZeneca (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:
BusinessLife Style Extra

Avast Share News (AVST)

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ. IN BRIEF: Avast bolsters team with roles focused on identity and M&As. IN BRIEF: Avast joins with Enterprise Nation to reach small businesses. 15 Jun 21 09:22. (Sharecast News) - Avast said on Tuesday that it has entered into a...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...

