‘HSMTMTS’: Guest Star Asher Angel on His ‘Andi Mack’ Reunion With Sofia Wylie

There was something going on between Jack and Gina, right? HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Asher Angel about his big ‘Andi Mack’ reunion with Sofia Wylie on ‘HSMTMTS.’. Gina got stuck in the airport on spring break during the July 9 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and she crossed paths with a friendly and charming guy named Jack, played by Asher Angel. Jack helped Gina pass the time, and she even opened to him about her feelings. No one can deny that there was chemistry between Jack and Gina. So, does Asher see something in these two?