Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘HSMTMTS’: Guest Star Asher Angel on His ‘Andi Mack’ Reunion With Sofia Wylie

By Fred Hayes
Corydon Times-Republican
 8 days ago

Angel also shares what he'd like to do if he returns and how he thinks his character helped Gina.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
Person
Asher Angel
Person
Sofia Wylie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsmtmts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Asher Angel Reveals Whether Or Not Jack & Gina Could Have A Future If Jack Returns To ‘HSMTMTS’

There was something going on between Jack and Gina, right? HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Asher Angel about his big ‘Andi Mack’ reunion with Sofia Wylie on ‘HSMTMTS.’. Gina got stuck in the airport on spring break during the July 9 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and she crossed paths with a friendly and charming guy named Jack, played by Asher Angel. Jack helped Gina pass the time, and she even opened to him about her feelings. No one can deny that there was chemistry between Jack and Gina. So, does Asher see something in these two?
RelationshipsOk Magazine

Sofia Bush & Chad Michael Murray, Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody, More Hollywood Pairs Who Split, But Still Played Couples On Screen

The love lives of actors and actresses can be complicated. Check out these hot Hollywood pairings who hooked-up then split-up... but still had to play a couple on screen. The One Tree Hill costars fell in love on set and married in 2005, then split just five months later. Despite their divorce, the two continued to work together on the show until Murray, 39, left in 2009.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Tim Rozon Reveals Where He Stands on an Instant Star Reunion

Before he was doing community service with Alexis on Schitt's Creek or gunslinging on Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon was breaking hearts as Tommy Q on Instant Star. For those who didn't catch this Canadian musical-comedy in the early '00s, Instant Star followed teenage singing competition champion Jude Harrison (Alexz Johnson) as she embraced overnight fame and began working on her album. Enter Rozon as a former boybander-turned-producer, who finds himself falling for Jude. The series was a hit on The N, which also featured Degrassi: The Next Generation and South of Nowhere. And, as Rozon exclusively told E! News, he fondly looks back at his time on Instant Star. "I loved that show," he...
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Asher Angel: Shazam sequel is the perfect superhero film

Asher Angel says 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie". The 18-year-old actor plays teenager Billy Batson – with Zachary Levi starring as his superhero alter ego Shazam – and revealed that he is "so happy" with Henry Gayden's script.
Bainbridge Island, WASeattle Times

Bainbridge Island-raised Dove Cameron stars in Apple TV+’s new musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’

Actor/singer Dove Cameron grew up on Bainbridge Island before moving to Los Angeles, where she landed the lead roles of identical twins on the Disney Channel sitcom “Liv and Maddie” and later Mal, daughter of Maleficent, in the Disney Channel “Descendants” movies. Now, she gets to showcase all her skills in this summer’s freshest, most joyful new series, “Schmigadoon!,” which starts streaming July 16 on Apple TV+.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Tom Selleck ‘Falling Apart,’ Overweight, And ‘Going Blind’

TV icon Tom Selleck is still kicking it on CBS’ Blue Bloods, but some tabloids think it’s a miracle the actor is even standing at all. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming the Magnum, P.I. star is on death’s door or in poor health, so let’s look back and see if we can figure out how Selleck is really doing.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy