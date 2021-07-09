‘HSMTMTS’: Guest Star Asher Angel on His ‘Andi Mack’ Reunion With Sofia Wylie

Before he was doing community service with Alexis on Schitt's Creek or gunslinging on Wynonna Earp, Tim Rozon was breaking hearts as Tommy Q on Instant Star. For those who didn't catch this Canadian musical-comedy in the early '00s, Instant Star followed teenage singing competition champion Jude Harrison (Alexz Johnson) as she embraced overnight fame and began working on her album. Enter Rozon as a former boybander-turned-producer, who finds himself falling for Jude. The series was a hit on The N, which also featured Degrassi: The Next Generation and South of Nowhere. And, as Rozon exclusively told E! News, he fondly looks back at his time on Instant Star. "I loved that show," he...
