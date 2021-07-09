Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

Carolyn S. Warfield

By Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn S. Warfield, 66, of Zanesville, died at 9:46 A.M. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born September 2, 1954, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Raymond E. and Frances (Morrison) Barnhart. She was a lift operator at Dollar General Warehouse and a member of the American Legion. Carolyn loved crafting, sewing, gardening, cooking, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns with her husband. She also enjoyed Scrabble, cards, Yahtzee, and spending time with her grandkids.

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Memorial Park Cemetery#Genesis Hospital#Dollar General Warehouse#The American Legion#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Cleveland Browns#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy