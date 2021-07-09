Carolyn S. Warfield
Carolyn S. Warfield, 66, of Zanesville, died at 9:46 A.M. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born September 2, 1954, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Raymond E. and Frances (Morrison) Barnhart. She was a lift operator at Dollar General Warehouse and a member of the American Legion. Carolyn loved crafting, sewing, gardening, cooking, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns with her husband. She also enjoyed Scrabble, cards, Yahtzee, and spending time with her grandkids.whiznews.com
