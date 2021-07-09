Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEO. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.