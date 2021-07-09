Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, AZ

Permanent Route 66 Drive-Thru Shield Debuts on “National Drive-Thru Day”

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingman will debut a permanent drive-thru shield in July on Historic Route 66. The dedication ceremony will be held on “National Drive-Thru Day,” Saturday, July 24, from 5-8:00 p.m. It will be celebrated with music and a car show hosted at the Powerhouse, home of the Kingman Visitor Center and Arizona Route 66 Museum, located at 120 W Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, Arizona. The car show will be capped at 66 cars, all car show entrees must be a classic or custom from 1991, or earlier and must pre-register to participate. For more information or to register for the car show, call the Kingman Visitor Center at (928) 753-6106 or email Kingman Tourism Director Josh Noble at jnoble@cityofkingman.gov.

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Kingman, AZ
Cars
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Devine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#The Shield#Historic Route 66#Arizona Route 66 Museum#W Andy Devine Avenue#Kingman Tourism#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy