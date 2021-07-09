Permanent Route 66 Drive-Thru Shield Debuts on “National Drive-Thru Day”

Kingman will debut a permanent drive-thru shield in July on Historic Route 66. The dedication ceremony will be held on “National Drive-Thru Day,” Saturday, July 24, from 5-8:00 p.m. It will be celebrated with music and a car show hosted at the Powerhouse, home of the Kingman Visitor Center and Arizona Route 66 Museum, located at 120 W Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, Arizona. The car show will be capped at 66 cars, all car show entrees must be a classic or custom from 1991, or earlier and must pre-register to participate. For more information or to register for the car show, call the Kingman Visitor Center at (928) 753-6106 or email Kingman Tourism Director Josh Noble at jnoble@cityofkingman.gov.