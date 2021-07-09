Cancel
‘Teen Mom 2′ Stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ Feud Timeline: Drama Leading Up to Defamation Lawsuit

As far as Teen Mom feuds go, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus may be the two cast members most at odds. The drama between them has been non-stop, leading to Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against DeJesus filed on June 25.

Ever since DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, she seemed to butt heads with the rest of her costars. However, things took an especially nasty turn when she started dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

During a Teen Mom 2 After the Show special in 2018, Lowry explained the real reason why she was so upset with the Florida native and Marroquin, with whom she shares son Lincoln. “I’m not upset that they were gonna hang out or they wanted to date or whatever, it’s how they went about it,” the Pothead Haircare founder said at the time. “So, if you’re lying consistently about if y’all are gonna be together, just be together, but then tell me that so I’m not confused.”

In a matter of months, the reality stars’ feud had gone from subtweeting to a full-on social media and press war. From releasing private text messages to bringing up other exes, Lowry and DeJesus didn’t hold back their true emotions.

Fast-forward to June 2021, and the duo are preparing to face off in court. In a new filing obtained by In Touch, Lowry accused DeJesus of defamation after the defendant “asserted that Lowry physically beat [ex-boyfriend] Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons [Lux and Romello Creed], and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother” in statements to Celebuzz and on social media.

Lowry is seeking compensation for damages and attorney fees after DeJesus claimed to know the “real story” about why Lowry was not featured in the June 8 episode of the MTV series. Her attorneys allege that DeJesus “recklessly disregarded the truth” and has yet to recant the “alleged facts” to her social media followers about Lowry’s brief absence from the show.

Keep scrolling below for a timeline of Kailyn and Brianas feud so far.

