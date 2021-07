TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) is reporting that at the July 15, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") a special resolution was approved to change the name of the Company to "ICPEI Holdings Inc." The name change is subject to standard regulatory approvals and will be effective upon the filing of Articles of Amendment. The TSXV stock symbol will be changed and the new symbol will be announced once Exchange approval is received.