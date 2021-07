This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.