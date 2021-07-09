Base Invaders hit the road this week

Meadows went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 7-6 win over Atlanta. Meadows came alive late in the game. He brought the Rays' deficit to one on a sacrifice fly in the seventh and then did it again in the eighth, but this time on a run-scoring single. The game ended up going to extras and Meadows played the hero role by knocking in what would turn out to be the winning run with two outs in the 10th. The 26-year-old is slashing .244/.337/.475 with 16 homers, 61 RBI, 52 runs scored, three steals and a 41:85 BB:K over 365 plate appearances. He had a relatively slow start to the year but is hitting .327 over 16 games since June 23 and seems to be picking it up as the Rays get going for the second half of the season.