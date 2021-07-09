Cancel
Grafton, WV

Base Invaders hit the road this week

By Jul 9, 2021
mountainstatesman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON—The 12U and 16U Base Invaders spilt up this week to face different opponents in different counties. The 12U would travel to Harrison County to face Bridgeport and the 16U would travel to Barbour County to face Philippi. The 12U Base Invaders game would be the closest one of the...

mountainstatesman.com

