The Phillies have made quick work of the top end of their 2021 draft class, announcing that they have come to terms with all 11 of their picks through the draft’s first 11 rounds. This includes first-round pick Andrew Painter, the high school right-hander selected 13th overall. No financial terms were announced for any of the signings — the 13th overall selection has an assigned slot price of $4,197,300.