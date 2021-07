Tijuana Flats, Tex-Mex favorite, today announced that it will be offering guests the chance to win free tacos for a year through its scratch-off game piece promotion. From Monday, July 19 to Sunday, September 16, every guest 18 years of age or older will receive a scratch-off game piece valid to be redeemed on their next visit. Every game piece has a guaranteed prize, and game pieces must be brought back to a Tijuana Flats location and presented to the manager or cashier unscratched for redemption. Game pieces that have been scratched off prior to being presented to the manager or cashier on duty will be considered void.