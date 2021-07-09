Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter.