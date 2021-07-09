Cancel
Plaza Centers N.v. Regulatory News (PLAZ)

UPDATE REGARDING RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM G.C HEVRON CAPITAL LTD. Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces today, that the Company received a proposal from G.C Hevron Capital Ltd ("Hevron Capital") (the "Proposal"). According to the Proposal, the Company's existing assets will be preserved in order to continue repaying the Company's obligations to its bondholders, while simultaneously enabling the flow of new activity to the Company in order to maximize profits for all the Company's shareholders and bondholders.

