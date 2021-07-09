Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes traffic delays on Route 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 290 in Shrewsbury on Friday amid downpours and wind gusts caused by Elsa’s arrival to the Bay State. Troopers responding to the westbound side of Route 290 prior to the Lake Quinsigamond bridge found the jackknifed truck had broken through the median guardrail, blocking the left and middle travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.whdh.com
