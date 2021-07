Mark Cavendish must wait until the Champs-Elysees on Sunday for his chance to make more Tour de France history after Matej Mohoric won stage 19 out of a breakaway in Libourne. The largely flat 207km stage from Mourenx promised to be one of two remaining opportunities for Cavendish to move clear of Eddy Merckx and score his 35th career Tour stage win, but the breakaway had other ideas as Mohoric took his second stage of the race.