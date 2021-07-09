Cancel
Music

Pitch Perfect: Pipeline Vocal Project turns Bronze into gold with their debut album

By John Christensen
Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop me if you’ve heard this one. A baker, a vocal coach, and an administrative specialist all walk into a parking garage…. A little over two years after coming together for their first rehearsal, local acapella trio Pipeline Vocal Project is due to release their first EP, entitled Bronze, later this week. When Lisa Hawkins, Molly Dieni, and Adriana Latonio came together for their first rehearsal, yes, in a local parking garage, they were basically strangers. Lisa and Andriana had been students of the same vocal studio as children, but did not really ever talk and had not even been friends -- and neither of them knew Molly before she answered their call on social media, looking for a bass vocalist to join their ensemble. Since then they have survived a pandemic together, gone viral on TikTok, been named The Press’s Best New Band pick for 2020, and become inseparable friends.

