This Week In Credit Card News: Card Demand At Record Levels; Crypto-Linked Cards Are Flourishing

By Bill Hardekopf
 8 days ago
Borrowing Is Back as Sign-Ups for Auto Loans, Credit Cards Hit Records. Americans are borrowing again, in some cases at levels not seen in more than a decade. According to Equifax, consumer demand for auto loans and leases, general-purpose credit cards and personal loans was up 39% in April compared to year ago levels. It was also up 11% compared with April 2019. Equifax said lenders bumped up credit card originations, issuing more general-purpose credit cards than any other March on record since Equifax started tracking data in 2010. [The Wall Street Journal]

POTUSForbes

This Week In Credit Card News: Check Your Credit Report For Errors; The Growing Popularity Of NFTs

Your credit report is a pretty important document. Not only does it contain information about the loans and credit cards you have open, it contains details on how well you pay your bills. But credit reports aren't always accurate. If yours contains a mistake, it could prevent you from getting a mortgage or loan, renting a home, and, in some cases, getting a job. Those mistakes are pretty common. 34% of Americans found at least one error on a credit report between February and April this year, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports. [The Motley Fool]
