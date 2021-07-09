This Week In Credit Card News: Card Demand At Record Levels; Crypto-Linked Cards Are Flourishing

Your credit report is a pretty important document. Not only does it contain information about the loans and credit cards you have open, it contains details on how well you pay your bills. But credit reports aren't always accurate. If yours contains a mistake, it could prevent you from getting a mortgage or loan, renting a home, and, in some cases, getting a job. Those mistakes are pretty common. 34% of Americans found at least one error on a credit report between February and April this year, according to an investigation by Consumer Reports. [The Motley Fool]