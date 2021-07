Scheme is often discussed in NFL media in determining the “style” of an NFL offense. In reality, most NFL playbooks contain the same concepts and route combinations. Scheme is essentially the frequency of how often each concept is called and the tendencies of coordinators. The Bucs used some of the most effective play-action concepts in the NFL last year. With increased usage of play-action in 2021, the Bucs offense could be more diverse and dominant in 2021.