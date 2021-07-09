Cancel
Mother Kills Her 8-Week-Old Twin Daughter, Leaves the Other With Lifelong Disabilities

By Tiziana Piatos
 8 days ago
The working with children permit of a mother who killed her eight-week-old twin daughter and left the other with irreversible brain damage will not be revoked. Tina Terlato pleaded guilty to infanticide when baby Amanda died in their Melbourne home in April 2012 from a shattered skull and brain bleeding. The youngster's sister Alicia was severely damaged and now has lifelong disability.

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

