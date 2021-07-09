Evansville Brewery Hosting Beer Yoga Class July 19th
We've all joked about the only exercise we do is 12-ounce curls referring of course to lifting a can or bottle of beer to our mouths over and over until we've finished. It's one of my favorite exercises to do, frankly. In all seriousness, drinking beer while exercising is typically something you don't do. Usually, exercise is needed because you drink beer. However, one downtown Evansville brewery is putting the two together with the return of their Beer Yoga class.newstalk1280.com
