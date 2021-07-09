Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville Brewery Hosting Beer Yoga Class July 19th

By Ryan O'Bryan
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all joked about the only exercise we do is 12-ounce curls referring of course to lifting a can or bottle of beer to our mouths over and over until we've finished. It's one of my favorite exercises to do, frankly. In all seriousness, drinking beer while exercising is typically something you don't do. Usually, exercise is needed because you drink beer. However, one downtown Evansville brewery is putting the two together with the return of their Beer Yoga class.

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Yoga#Yoga Class#Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#The Alhambra Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Play Your Favorite Arcade Games and Support an Evansville Rescue at the Same Time July 16th

Going on Friday, July 16th there's a benefit event you won't want to miss because you can support It Takes A village while playing all of your favorite classic arcade games. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has two locations in the tri-state, one in Evansville and one in Spencer county. They work hard to make sure "all paws have a home." This Friday you can show your support for them by playing your favorite classic arcade games at High Score Saloon.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

I can almost taste the pronto pups and deep-fried Oreos already. The West Side Nut Club announced today through a press release provided to local media the 2021 Fall Festival on Franklin Street absolutely, positively, will happen. You may be thinking, "I thought they already announced this a few months ago?" I know I was. I reached out to the Club's Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck, by e-mail to get some clarification. Ryan told me the Club had been planning all year to hold the festival, but today's statement makes it officially official.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Peruvian Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s North Side

We certainly love food here in the Tri-State. Nearly every time a new restaurant opens somewhere in the area it's usually pretty crowded for the first several months. That's great for the owners, especially local restauranteurs who don't have the backing of some national chain. Well, get ready because we have a new restaurant bringing a South American flare to the Tri-State whose owners I'm sure would love for you to stop by and try their menu.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Downtown Evansville Gets New Map Directories to Help Visitors Get Around

Downtown Evansville has gotten a cool new upgrade and it will make finding your way around a little bit easier the next time you visit. If you don't spend a lot of time downtown, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming trying to navigate but especially for those who are new to the city. Imagine that you didn't live and work in Evansville but you have just traveled to downtown for the first time to see a show at Ford Center. You may not know where to grab a bite to eat before the show or a cocktail afterward and that's where downtown's newest addition is going really to come in handy.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th

If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Stoll’s Country Inn in Evansville Has Closed

A long-time buffet in Evansville has recently closed its doors. If you have ever driven north on Highway 41 in Evansville, right before you get to the intersection of 41 and Interstate 64, you may have visited a restaurant called Stoll's Country Inn. This place has been one of my family's favorite restaurants in the area for years. Why? Because it's an Amish buffet.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Thrift Store Opens in Evansville With Sales Helping Local Rescues

Who doesn't love a good deal, while helping homeless animals at the same time? You can have the best of both worlds at a new thrift store in town. The store is called Petunia's Resale for Rescue, and they are a non-profit thrift store that will partner with different local rescues. Here's what Petunia's Resale for Rescue Facebook page said about the new store on Evansville's north side:
Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Don’t Miss These Underground Caverns in the Smoky Mountains

Maybe you're planning your first-ever trip to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee or maybe you are a seasoned traveler to Gatlinburg and Sevierville and you're looking for a new and exciting adventure for your next visit. Either way, you do not want to miss out on an underground expedition below the Smoky Mountains.
Food & DrinksPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Origins of the Coffee Break Dates Back Over 100 Years

Talk about something random to discuss today but here we are. I was driving into work this morning and listening to a podcast that got on the topic of coffee and caffeine. Somewhere in this conversation, the topic of the coffee break was brought up. You know the best part of your day outside of lunch? Anyway, it turns out the origins of this time-honored tradition have an interesting place in history regarding the modern workday.
LifestylePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The Proper Airport Etiquette According to Ross

I do really enjoy going out of town for a while. Whether it be a long road trip or a quick short week flyaway it is nice to getaway. That being said, I think we need to have a talk about our behavior at the airport. I saw some things last week and this weekend that needs to be addressed.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Bookstore Coming to Downtown Evansville

One of my favorite things about downtown Evansville is how the area is constantly growing. I started working for Townsquare Media (the company that owns 103 GBF) in 2010, and our location has been in the downtown area since before I began here. I love getting to work downtown, but it's truly amazing how much downtown has changed over the years. I've watched the Main Street Walkway grow, and I've seen plenty of businesses open over the last 11 years of working down here. I'm excited for this new addition coming to downtown Evansville as it's one we don't have down here yet, a bookstore.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Bierstube to Benefit the Challenger Baseball League Features Food, Booze and Blues

Is there anybody who doesn't like the blues? I mean, seriously? Name another style of music that is so universally accepted and enjoyed - it ain't rock, R&B or hip-hop. Country music is really popular, but it's definitely not for everyone. What I'm saying is, fans of those styles of music will all have a good time at a blues show, and this particular blues show is no exception.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Parks Department Announces Return of Park-N-Rec Events

Summer may be half over, but there's still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some family fun. Trying to keep the kids entertained when school is out can be tough, especially younger ones. Sure, they could just watch TV all day, goof around on the computer or tablet, or play video games, but they need to get out of the house every once in a while and do something that requires physical movement. But, trying to find something that allows for that and won't cost a ton of money can be tough. Fortunately, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation has a solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy