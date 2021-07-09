PR’s All-Time Greatest Bucs: 7-9

Reversing an earlier decision by the U.S. Navy, former Midshipmen cornerback Cameron Kinley will get to live out his dream of playing in the NFL after all. The Secretary of Defense informed Kinley that his waiver to defer his military service in order to pursue an NFL career would indeed be granted, after initially being denied after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2021 NFL draft.