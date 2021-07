Feyenoord are in contact with Brighton for Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Sky Sports says Jahanbakhsh is considering a move back to the Netherlands with Feyenoord. The Eredivisie club want to sign the former AZ Alkmaar player as a replacement for Steven Berghuis, who is expected to join Ajax, and Iran international Jahanbakhsh is expected to make a decision in the coming days.