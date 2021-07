Posey has been diagnosed with a left thumb contusion after leaving Sunday's game against Arizona, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. The 34-year-old removed himself from Sunday's contest in the bottom of the sixth inning after he took a ball off his glove hand, but he underwent X-rays after his departure that revealed no structural damage. Curt Casali could start behind the plate if Posey is forced to miss additional time, but the All-Star backstop appears to have avoided a serious injury.