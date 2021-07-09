Cancel
Deported veteran returns to US to become American citizen

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — It took nearly a decade and a federal lawsuit for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Hector Ocegueda to finally come home. Following a conviction for intoxicated driving, he had been deported to Mexico, a country he left with his parents when he was a child. The 53-year-old has spent the past nine years living in Mexico but on Friday, he became an American citizen — allowing him to return to his family in Southern California.

