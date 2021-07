Holy jumping mother o’ God in a side-car with chocolate jimmies and a lobster bib! It’s time for more Sam & Max! If you don’t know who Sam & Max are then it’s likely we can’t be friends until you fix your egregious mistake. For those who do know the six foot tall suit-wearing dog and his lagomorphic psychopath rabbity-thing that make up the Freelance Police well, then you’ll be excited to jump in the Desoto once more for some hilarious comedy-based crime fighting. Only this time you are gonna do it with an overly hot brick strapped directly to your eyeballs! Let’s get to it, lil buddy.