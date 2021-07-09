Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia Public Schools updates COVID-19 protocols for summer school students

By Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Producer
KOMU
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a new set of updated COVID-19 protocols in the district, including a new mask mandate for all students 11 years old and younger. According to an email to parents, the new protocols go into effect on Monday. The district said students 11 and younger will be required to wear a mask indoors and on school buses. Masks will not be required outside. The district said masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required for students 12 and older.

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Buses#Covid 19#Cps Community Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy