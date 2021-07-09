Columbia Public Schools updates COVID-19 protocols for summer school students

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a new set of updated COVID-19 protocols in the district, including a new mask mandate for all students 11 years old and younger. According to an email to parents, the new protocols go into effect on Monday. The district said students 11 and younger will be required to wear a mask indoors and on school buses. Masks will not be required outside. The district said masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required for students 12 and older.