Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Creates A Fem Edward Elric
The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, is rumored to be entering into the world of manga once again with a new upcoming story, though we'd be hard-pressed to imagine that it will carve a niche for itself in the way that the adventures of the Elric brothers had with the beloved franchise. While there have been no rumors about Fullmetal Alchemist receiving a sequel story or new animated project, one fan has revisited the series with a unique take on Edward Elric, the older brother of the two siblings who lost an arm and a leg in an alchemy experiment gone awry.comicbook.com
