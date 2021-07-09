Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Creates A Fem Edward Elric

All Might isn't anywhere near his peak when it comes to his overall power level, having lost a majority of his strength against All For One, but one fan has re-imagined the Symbol of Peace using some spot-on Cosplay that gives the former number one hero a fem makeover. My Hero Academia's fifth season has recently finished the Joint Training Exercise Arc, which saw All Might once again taking the role of teacher as he watched both Midoriya and his classmates battle against their rivals in Class 1-B to see who would make for the better professional crime fighters.