Mexico announces steps to ensure free labor union vote at GM plant

Vindy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY – The Mexican and U.S. governments announced a plan to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a union vote at an auto plant in northern Mexico. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called the announcement encouraging. The Economy Department promised this week to punish any voting...

