Marion, MS

Marion police to host school supply drive July 31

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 8 days ago
Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star Marion Police Chief Randall Davis and Mayor Larry Gill talk about an upcoming school supply drive, which is planned for July 31. 

The Marion Police Department is gearing up for its annual school supply drive, which is planned for 8 a.m. on July 31 at Marion Town Hall.

“We know there aren't a lot of jobs out there, and parents are struggling,” Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said. “We want to relieve some of the pressure and make sure kids are on the right track.”

Davis said the department has collected paper, notebooks and other school supplies, and hopes to collect more than a thousand backpacks.

Newly elected Marion Mayor Larry Gill is looking forward to the event. He plans to work with the police department on future community events.

“We're going to work to make these events bigger and better every single year,” he said.

