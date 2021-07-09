Free virtual 'Heels for Hearts' event July 15

Cardiovascular Institute of the South is hosting Heels for Hearts, a free virtual wellness social for women, via Zoom on Thursday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women each year, more than all forms of cancer combined. Yet, many women do not understand their risk or realize how heart disease looks and feels different in women. CIS urges the importance of awareness, prevention and education for women about heart disease.

This event will encourage women to be informed about their heart health and will include presentations by a panel of CIS physicians, nurse practitioners, dietitians and wellness experts and will feature interactive games, a Q&A session, door prizes and more.

To register, visit https://heelsforhearts2021.eventbrite.com/. Please use a valid email address and phone number.