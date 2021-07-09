Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: 'Significant absences' as Newcastle hospital staff self-isolate

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rise in staff self-isolating because of coronavirus is causing "significant absences" in Newcastle hospitals. It is understood hundreds of staff at the Freeman Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary have been unable to come to work because of the virus. The government says the NHS Covid-19 app could be...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#The Freeman Hospital#Nhs#Bbc North East Cumbria#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

First the pandemic... now the 'pingdemic'! One in FIVE hospitality workers are self-isolating, 830,000 children miss school, and NHS bosses tell staff to ignore the app - amid desperate pleas for ministers to ease the rules NOW

Fears are mounting over a 'pingdemic' today as it emerged one in five hospitality workers are self-isolating and a record 830,000 children missed school for Covid-related reasons last week. The disastrous situation emerged amid pleas for the rules to be eased immediately to avoid sections of the economy and society...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Urgent alert for two major Sydney hospitals as SIX HUNDRED staff are plunged into isolation after being exposed to a Covid-infected student medic

More than 600 staff at two of Sydney's busiest hospitals have been ordered to isolate after being exposed to a student nursing colleague infected with coronavirus. So far, 500 workers at Royal North Shore Hospital on the city's lower lower north shore and another 120 staff at Fairfield Hospital in Sydney's south-west have been identified as close contacts of a 24-year-old student nurse.
Public HealthBBC

Warnings of staff shortages due to self-isolation

A decision not to ease rules on self-isolation until 16 August could lead to severe staff shortages this summer, industry groups have warned. From next month, double-jabbed people in England will not have to isolate if a close contact tests positive. But with cases rising and most Covid rules set...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Millions could be self-isolating between now and 16 August

The delay to ending quarantine for fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid could lead to millions being asked to self-isolate this summer. The knock-on for the economy and workplaces, including the NHS, could be huge, ministers are being warned. The government says close contacts who are double-jabbed will not...
Public HealthTelegraph

Self-isolating workers throw hospitality into chaos

Katie Toogood has started to dread checking her phone each morning. “We’re living in fear of getting that text message from someone on our staff saying they’ve tested positive [for Covid-19],” she says. A recent positive case at her restaurant, Padstow’s Prawn on the Farm in Cornwall, meant the business...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: More than 8,000 Staffordshire pupils self-isolating

A total of 975 schoolchildren are at home isolating in a town which has seen its number of Covid-19 cases "rocket". Tamworth, Staffordshire, has the second highest infection rate in England after a 225% rise from 202 cases per 100,000 to 657, in the week up to 30 June. And...
TennisBBC

Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate due to Covid contact

The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid. She had been due to spend the day with the Duke of Cambridge to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. But Prince William arrived alone for...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Thailand approves self-tests, self-isolation as COVID-19 cases climb

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has given the go-ahead for home isolation of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and use of home self-test kits, as a stubborn coronavirus outbreak puts pressure on its capital’s healthcare and testing capacity. Thailand has so far been predominantly using RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: No decision yet on self-isolation rules

The Scottish government has not yet decided whether to follow England in changing the self-isolation rules for school pupils and people who have been double vaccinated. Scotland's education secretary said the government was "looking very seriously" at whether it can make changes. Shirley-Anne Somerville said decisions would be taken "as...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Covid self-isolation rules to be relaxed on August 16

People in those categories who have come into contact with a coronavirus case will not need to shut themselves away for the 10-day isolation period once the change comes into force on August 16. The Health Secretary’s announcement follows Boris Johnson’s decision to tear up England’s coronavirus regulations at Step...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: England lockdown easing plans, and Kate self-isolates

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Most legal restrictions will be scrapped in the final stage of England's lockdown easing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Face masks will no longer be legally required, 1m-plus social distancing will end and all businesses will be able to reopen - including nightclubs. Limits on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed, and work-from-home guidance abolished. In a Downing Street briefing, the PM said ministers would decide next Monday whether the final step would happen as planned on 19 July. He also stressed that the pandemic was "far from over". Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules. The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August. On Monday, Wales's health minister said the nation was going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Hull NHS trust salutes staff effort in pandemic

An NHS trust which treated the UK's first Covid-19 cases has produced a commemorative coin to thank its staff for their work during the pandemic. Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust has produced more than 10,000 coins and staff have also been given an extra day's leave. Its staff treated the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy