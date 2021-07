Good Wednesday to you Steelers fans. A few days ago the National Football League and HBO announced that the Dallas Cowboys would be this year’s featured team on “Hard Knocks,” the network’s popular program that dives head first into everything. This will be the Cowboys’ third appearance on the program and if you know what that means then it means they haven’t been good. HK chooses teams that did not qualify for the postseason. There has been some trepidation among Steelers Nation in those 8-8 years because it feels that the majority of the fan base would not want to be on the show.