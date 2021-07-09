Cancel
Can You Guess Most Common Tattoo People Get In California?

A new study discovered which tattoo is the most popular in each state. Zippia, a career website, looked at data to determine what people are getting tattooed in every state. According to the website, "It is more acceptable now than ever to have tattoos in the workplace. One-third of companies are perfectly fine with visible tattoos. Others exist in a grey area where a small tattoo wouldn't sway them from their ideal candidate."

