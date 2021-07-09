OK Top Senior Games: Infielders

The OK Top Senior Games took place at the University of Central Oklahoma on June 1st. The event featured players from the 2022 class and today we take a look at the infielders who attended. The top infield arm strength radar gun readings belonged to Ethan Rone who registered an impressive 87 mph. Blake Seefeldt topped the leaderboard with an exit velocity off the tee at 100 mph and also showed his serious hand strength during the BP session with an exit velocity of 103 mph. Cody Sorrells clocked the fastest 60 time with a laser-timed 6.75 with Daxton Hembree coming in right behind him at 6.76. Check out all the info from the infielders and their scouting reports from the event down below.