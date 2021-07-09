Summer School with Live Science: Turn milk into plastic
This Friday (July 9), we will explore the chemistry of milk plastic, (or casein plastic) in our new kids video series: Summer School with Live Science. In this week's installment, Live Science producer, Diana Whitcroft, will demonstrate how to make biodegradable plastic, called casein plastic, with milk and vinegar. She will make jewelry in this tutorial, but families are urged to make anything they’d like, be it ornaments, keepsakes, decorations ... anything!www.livescience.com
