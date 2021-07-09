Cancel
Department of Corrections starting in-person visits again at state prisons

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person visits will resume at the state’s prisons Saturday after being shut down for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner, says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors. “We know COVID is still around, there are variants around…so we want to start off slow and carefully watch the numbers,” Skinner says. She says they will still have online visitation available and may expand the in-person prison visitation if everything goes well.

