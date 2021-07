The world of bitcoin and cryptocurrency has been rocked this week by an attack on crypto by the co-creator of the meme-based dogecoin—something he said he made as a "joke." In a series of tweets, Jackson Palmer, who developed the tongue-in-cheek dogecoin in 2013 only for it to grow to a value of $25 billion, branded the entire crypto market "an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity."