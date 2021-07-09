Hunt Apexes with These Expert-Recommended Sim Racing Rigs

“People say, ‘Well I’m not a car person,’ and while you may not identify as a car enthusiast, every one of us has a car story,” said Donald Osborne, automotive valuation consultant and co-star with Jay Leno of Assess and Caress on Jay Leno’s Garage. Osborne is also ceo of Audrain, Llc, which hosts the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week in Newport, Rhode Island. “Everyone, whether you’re from the Midwest, the Coast, South America, Italy, Germany, France, it doesn’t matter, you can have a conversation about a car because somewhere in their past is a photograph of them with a car. It’s very unlikely that there’s a photograph of them with their refrigerator, them with their laptop, even them standing in front of their house. Cars have a way of imprinting themselves on us and that brings everybody together and is a unifying factor and is quite amazing.”