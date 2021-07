The schedule for the Indiana Little Indians upcoming football season was released recently, with 11 games on tap instead of last year’s slate of seven games. According to the Indiana Area Athletic Department, the Little Indians kick-off the 2021-22 season with three consecutive non-conference matchups: the first will be at Andy Kuzneski Field against Ligonier Valley on Aug. 27, then they take on Burrell the following week in a road matchup, then they return home on Sept. 10 to face Derry.