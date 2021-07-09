Cancel
Scientists finally figure out what causes Jupiter's X-ray aurora

By Brooks Hays
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
For the first time, astronomers have seen the way Jupiter's magnetic field is compressed, which heats particles and directs them along magnetic field lines down into its atmosphere, sparking the planet's X-ray auroras. Photo by ESA/NASA/Yao/Dunn

July 9 (UPI) -- For forty years, astronomers have been trying to figure out why Jupiter produces a mysterious but spectacular burst of X-rays every few minutes.

Now, finally, scientists have an explanation for Jupiter's X-ray aurora.

The auroral burst -- featuring X-rays, as well as other types of visible and invisible spectra -- is produced by perturbations caused by collisions between high-energy particles and Jupiter's atmosphere.

The phenomenon is similar to the one that produces auroras around Earth's poles, only much more powerful. Jupiter's auroras, which occur every few minutes and yield diversity of spectra, generate hundreds of gigawatts of energy.

According to the latest study, published Friday in the journal Science Advances, the X-ray bursts emanating from Jupiter's upper atmosphere are sparked by regular vibrations in the planet's magnetic field lines.

These perturbations propel waves of ionized gas, or plasma, along Jupiter's magnetic field lines. When they crash into Jupiter's atmosphere, a powerful burst of X-rays is released.

Scientists were able to decipher the mechanics of the phenomenon by simultaneously analyzing X-ray measurements from the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton observatory and spectral data collected by NASA's satellite Juno, which is currently orbiting Jupiter.

Their analysis revealed a synchronicity between plasma waves and auroral outbursts. Computer models confirmed that such waves would carry heavy particles towards Jupiter's atmosphere.

"We have seen Jupiter producing X-ray aurora for four decades, but we didn't know how this happened," co-lead author William Dunn, astronomer at University College London's Mullard Space Science Laboratory, said in a press release. "We only knew they were produced when ions crashed into the planet's atmosphere."

"Now we know these ions are transported by plasma waves -- an explanation that has not been proposed before, even though a similar process produces Earth's own aurora," Dunn said. "It could, therefore, be a universal phenomenon, present across many different environments in space."

Scientists suspect similar phenomena can be found surrounding Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and even exoplanets.

Amazingly, the charged particles colliding with Jupiter's atmosphere originate from volcanoes on the planet's moon Io. The volcanic gas becomes ionized in space, forming rings of plasma around Jupiter.

Though they can't yet be certain, scientists suspect the vibrations of Jupiter's magnetic field lines are caused by interactions between solar winds and Jupiter's plasma.

"X-rays are typically produced by extremely powerful and violent phenomena such as black holes and neutron stars, so it seems strange that mere planets produce them too," said study co-author Graziella Branduardi-Raymont, professor at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

"We can never visit black holes, as they are beyond space travel, but Jupiter is on our doorstep. With the arrival of the satellite Juno into Jupiter's orbit, astronomers now have a fantastic opportunity to study an environment that produces X-rays up close," said Branduardi-Raymont, a professor at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

