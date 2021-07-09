Netflix Quietly a Huge Winner in Biden’s Order Targeting Big Business

As just about everyone knows, the suits in Washington D.C. have it out for Big Tech these days. Listen to the cocktail conversations about antitrust reform. Or watch the marches into courtrooms where the main objective is to break ’em up. And now read the executive order being signed on Friday by President Joe Biden, determined to undercut these behemoths and shift power from corporate gatekeepers to American workers. Then again, one $235 billion company stands to benefit from Biden’s move — a tech giant that’s convinced everyone it’s not really a tech giant, the member of FAANG never invited to those grill sessions on Capitol Hill where lawmakers use tech executives as hamburger patties. Just how did Netflix get so lucky?