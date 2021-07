Jul. 17—Out of the Box Opera is bringing some high notes to a hotel in Minneapolis' Mill District for "Night at the Opera/Night on the Town." The site-specific, interactive musical experience on July 23 and 24 (two shows each night) is tailored for the location, Canopy by Hilton, 707 Third St. S., according to a news release. "The performance will take place in and around the hotel's Umbra restaurant, lounge and lobby, with singers moving throughout these areas, making the audience feel like a part of the show."