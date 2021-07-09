How Race Informed The Creation And Construction Of The Blue Ridge Parkway

America’s Favorite Drive. That’s what the National Park Service calls the Blue Ridge Parkway. And they have the numbers to back it up: 14 million visitors last year on nearly 500 miles of meandering two-lane road from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smokies in North Carolina. But like the rest of the South through which it winds, the Blue Ridge Parkway wasn’t always welcoming — or even accessible — to all of America.