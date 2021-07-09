Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Johnson fans can soon see his life story play out on the silver screen. Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will make its way to movie theaters in early August. The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva, chronicles Johnson's path from a rodeo career to one in country music, and how the former prepared him for the latter. In addition to Johnson, the film features interviews with Johnson's wife Brandi, producer Trent Willmon and fellow country artist Reba McEntire, as well as Johnson's pastor and high school teachers.

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Cody Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Documentary#The Cody Johnson Story#Ai N T Nothin#Codyjohnsonfilm Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Movies
Related
Woodstock, IL959theriver.com

Trailer Released for Woodstock ’99 Documentary

HBO Max is sharing the first trailer for “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.”. The documentary will premiere on July 23rd and will tell the story of “the day the nineties died.”. The festival yielded a riot, fires and accusations of sexual assault. Organizers of the festival were interviewed for...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday

There are two things we’ve been dying for from Cody Johnson: 1) this Dear Rodeo documentary we’ve been waiting for, and 2) his upcoming double-album, Human, set for release this October. Back in May, Cody Johnson detailed his album released plan on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, which in addition to a Willie Nelson duet/cover, is going to feature two each month until the release date. Last month, he blessed us with two new songs in “‘Til You Can’t,” and “Longer […] The post Cody Johnson Teases Two New Songs Set To Debut This Friday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MoviesCMT

Cody Johnson Is Bringing His Life Story to Theaters

Cody Johnson’s career journey is one of the more unique stories among country music’s more recent crop of artists–a former bull rider who made the heartbreaking–yet ultimately fulfilling–decision to leave the bull chute behind in favor of selling out concerts. The COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville artist will bring his story...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ Scores November Release Date

Dwayne Johnson’s “Red Notice” will hit Netflix on Nov. 12, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday morning. The film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It was produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, and Thurber.
Moviesedmidentity.com

Luigi Madonna Releases ‘Origin’ Documentary

Luigi Madonna has cemented his status in the house and techno scene over the past two decades and now you can explore his journey in Origin. After being exposed to house music early on in his life when growing up in Campani, Italy, the passion for DJing, and later, producing, was ignited in the soul of Luigi Madonna. First taking the stage back in 1996, he continued to dive deep into the realm of house and techno as he built a reputation as one of the region’s top DJs with his enthusiastic approach to mixing and top-tier track selection in tow.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

“God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” available now. CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson released two brand new tracks, “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s song)” and “Stronger,” from his forthcoming double album. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)” was written by Barrett Baber, Terri Jo...
Odessa, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Cinergy To Show “Dear Rodeo” The Cody Johnson Story

Tickets are on sale now for "Dear Rodeo" the Cody Johnson story. Cody Johnson is a huge fan favorite not just here in West Texas and Texas but on a national level as well. Cody was the first independent artist to sell out the Houston Rodeo. Just a few weeks ago Cody Johnson played back to back sold out shows at the White Water Amphitheater in New Braunfels.
MoviesSidney Herald

Oasis' Knebworth documentary release date and title confirmed

Oasis' Knebworth documentary will be released in cinemas on 23 September. The 'Live Forever' group - who split in 2009 due to tensions between brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher - will mark the 25th anniversary of their two legendary shows at Knebworth Park with new film 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' and the production will include never-seen-before concert and backstage footage, as well as interviews with the band members and event organisers.
MusicHollywood News

Release details for the excellent music documentary ‘Under The Volcano’

I’ve managed to get hold of some new information in regards to the release details for the brilliant music documentary Under The Volcano, a film I caught at a recent film festival. The feature focuses on the legendary AIR Studios on the island of Mystique, a music mecca for legendary recording artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Police, and more.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Great country albums have great country songs, but the best country albums lay a thread from the first song to the last. Fewer and fewer artists are passionate about creating a 10, 12 or 14 song work of art than ever before, but the best prove it's still possible. It's still important.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Releases Live From The Stage Video For “Til You Can’t”

I’ll tell you right now, Cody Johnson is one of the best live acts in country music. And what’s more, he has a brand new double album coming out this fall. Titled Human, it’s set for release in October, and as CoJo promised on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, he’s releasing two songs each month, one from Side A and one from Side B, until October.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Musickfdi.com

Toby Keith to release new album ‘Peso in My Pocket’ this October

Toby Keith has just announced his upcoming album, ’Peso in My Pocket,’ set for release on October 15. Keith said on social media: “Toby’s got a brand new album called #PesoInMyPocket that will be coming out October 15th! Pre-save it now so you’ll be the first to hear it!” The album marks Keith’s first since 2015’s 35 MPH Town.
Musickokefm.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy