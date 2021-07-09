Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

Luigi Madonna has cemented his status in the house and techno scene over the past two decades and now you can explore his journey in Origin. After being exposed to house music early on in his life when growing up in Campani, Italy, the passion for DJing, and later, producing, was ignited in the soul of Luigi Madonna. First taking the stage back in 1996, he continued to dive deep into the realm of house and techno as he built a reputation as one of the region’s top DJs with his enthusiastic approach to mixing and top-tier track selection in tow.