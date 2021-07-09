Opinion: The Real Reason Behind Sam Presti's Love of Overseas Talent

Sam Presti loves international talent.

From European prospects like Aleksej Pokusevski, Domantas Sabonis and Alex Abrines to Serge Ibaka who came to Oklahoma City from the Congo, the Thunder general manager has always been impressed by the influx of talent from across the pond.

But it’s not just the style of play that Presti likes.

For a small market team like OKC, the hope is that a bonafide superstar might be more likely to stay in one spot for their entire career if they came over from Europe.

Not growing up in the United States, it’s more unlikely that a European star has formed deep rooted bonds with certain regions of the country or certain cities, hence the hope is that they are more likely to build a life in a smaller market.

Dirk Nowitzki is pointed to as a shining example. When the German was dominating the NBA, Dallas wasn’t seen as a destination for players in the league.

Tony Parker bought into the San Antonio model, and made his name in southern Texas alongside Argentina Manu Ginobili.

Denver and Milwaukee hope to continue the trend, making Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo lifelong stars for their respective franchises.

The Thunder are a team built on the draft and acquiring pieces through trades. OKC has yet to pull a marquee free agent, and the only scenario where that seems to be a possibility would be if they were a piece away from winning an NBA title.

If OKC can luck into a superstar in the draft, they’ll have to do everything they can to keep him in a Thunder uniform, so it never hurts to take a swing at a European star if Presti believes he has what it takes to succeed in the NBA.