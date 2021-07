While every other automaker producing EVs (including Ford) is utilizing third-party charging networks, the Tesla Supercharger network is proprietary, and that has thus far given the EV maker a big leg up on the competition. Tesla owners can pull into a Supercharger station, plug in, and relax while their vehicles charge – no entering credit card information or other steps required. Coupled with the fact that there are 2,500 Tesla Supercharger stations and 25,000 chargers in operation worldwide, and it’s obviously a big competitive advantage for the automaker. And now, Tesla apparently plans on sharing it with electric vehicles from rival brands.