AXA Partners, Club Med Launch Travel Insurance Program

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (YOU) and the State of Hawaii have partnered to expand the use of CLEAR's Health Pass technology for COVID-19 test screening and vaccine verification of all Hawaii-bound travelers through the Hawaii Safe Travels program. Starting on July 9th, passengers over the age of 18 from every U.S. mainland airport and on any airline may utilize CLEAR's Health Pass as part of the Hawaii Safe Travels testing and vaccine requirements for arrival in all airports in Hawaii - making it simple and easy to travel to Hawaii without being subjected to a 10-day quarantine period.